How To Get 15% Off Your Favorite MAC Products This Week

MAC shoppers are die-hard. Avid fans can't take a trip to the mall without at least stopping by the makeup counter, which inevitably leads to a $100 credit card hit and a boxy black bag filled with lip gloss and eyeshadow quads. If you can relate, you now have a great reason to go shopping.
Right now, all MAC makeup is on super sale at Macy's. The deal is part of the retailer's huge fall sale, which is running now through September 24. So this is a good time to stockpile your shade of Studio Fix foundation (because it's that good). All you have to do is type "MAC" into the search bar, add your favorite products to your online shopping cart, use the code "VIP," and watch 15% fall off your checkout total. You can also shop the deals at the MAC counter in your local Macy's store (because you need to stop by the shoe department for some new heels for fall anyways).
Ahead, flip through all the best-selling MAC makeup you can grab on sale when you shop this week.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.