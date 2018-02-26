17 Beauty Products That Black Girls Can't Stop Buying

Natural hair requires moisture, and deeper complexions call for a plethora of chocolate and ebony products that enhance the skin we're in. And even though the market is expanding to include our textures and tones, it still takes forever to find a slam-dunk product lineup that doesn't cost a billion bucks. If you need a hand in honing in on your routine, check out the hair, skin-care, and makeup products — at all price points — that four Black girls at R29 used to the very last drop.