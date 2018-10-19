Karlie Kloss Wore A Low Bun & Minimal Makeup To Her Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Picture the most charming fall day. You're standing in the middle of a forest clearing in upstate New York, breathing in the fresh October air, as the afternoon breeze kisses your cheek, and the warm sun pokes through the auburn, golden, and bright orange leaves of the sky-high oak trees all around you.
On top of that picturesque cozy setting, imagine you're wearing the world's most gorgeous long-sleeved, custom lace Dior wedding gown, speaking your vows to the love of your life in front of a small crowd of your closest friends and family. Now, if your future wedding were to look anything like Karlie Kloss', we'd recommend also imitating her classic, refined, minimalist beauty look — a low polished bun and a just touch of pink blush — because it proved to be the perfect complement to the quaint, romantic occasion. Suffice it to say, it was dreamy in all its simplicity.
Posting a candid photo alongside her now husband Joshua Kushner yesterday, Kloss officially announced her marriage on Instagram, giving the world a snapshot peek at her understated bridal look — which was stunning, but not entirely surprising.
In speaking with Kloss ahead of her engagement, the model turned entrepreneur admitted that she planned to keep her hair and makeup soft and low-key on her big day. "I'm definitely somebody who opts for 'less is more' when it comes to beauty," she told R29 in an interview last month. "I love a strong lip or a strong eye, but [for my wedding] I would want to keep it more natural. For hair, an updo is pretty logical. Get it out the way, so you can dance and have a good time."
If we had to guess, we'd say that Kloss might have pulled her inspiration from another blushing bride whose wedding makeup got a lot of attention: Meghan Markle. Like the Duchess, the supermodel steered away from bold colors or big statement trends in favor of a fresh, natural approach that felt beautiful in its authenticity. "I feel it's a day that you want to just feel happy, beautiful, and not stressed," Kloss told us. "I think what makes someone most beautiful, especially on their wedding day, is when that glow comes from the inside."
Though we love a Karlie Kloss red lip moment, we have to appreciate her commitment to minimalism, proving that if you're getting married in a wooden sanctuary at golden hour in custom Dior, it's best to keep it simple where you can.
