Karlie Kloss Wore A Low Bun & Minimal Makeup To Her Intimate Wedding Ceremony

In speaking with Kloss ahead of her engagement, the model turned entrepreneur admitted that she planned to keep her hair and makeup soft and low-key on her big day. "I'm definitely somebody who opts for 'less is more' when it comes to beauty," she told R29 in an interview last month. "I love a strong lip or a strong eye, but [for my wedding] I would want to keep it more natural. For hair, an updo is pretty logical. Get it out the way, so you can dance and have a good time."