Karlie Kloss Finally Talks About The Influence Politics Has On Her Relationship With Josh Kushner

Karlie Kloss has been pretty tight-lipped about her relationship with Joshua Kushner, and it's easy to understand why. Her beau is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump and serves as a senior advisor to his father-in-law in the White House. Being linked to the most powerful family in the country isn't just intimidating; it's also controversial, especially as partisan politics continue to divide the nation.
Though the couple has been together for six years, questions about her political affiliation have more recently taken center stage after Kloss announced that she and Kushner got engaged earlier this year.
Advertisement
Though still hesitant to spill all of the details about her personal life, Kloss did shed some light on her political views during her Vogue interview.
"Josh and I share a lot of the same liberal values that guide our lives and the things we stand for," she said. "We've really grown together personally and professionally [over our six years of dating]. Josh knows that I'm just a nerdy, curious human being. I think that's why he loves me. We have each other's back."
Kushner does have a long history of supporting Democratic candidates and endeavors. Following the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida, the 33-year-old businessman and investor donated $50,000 to March for Our Lives, a student-led organization that urges local and national politicians to enact stronger gun control legislation. They also attended the historic Women's March in January 2017.
Her political views aren't the only topic of conversation. Inquiring minds also wonder if she'll convert to Judaism before her star-studded wedding ceremony. But if people thought Kloss would give a straight answer, they were oh-so-mistaken.
"At the end of the day, I've had to make decisions based on my own moral compass — forget what the public says, forget about social media," she said. "I've chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications."
It's not clear if "the complications" she refers to are religion, politics, or both, but it doesn't seem that she's letting them get her down. In fact, she appears to be thriving as she continues her mission to inspire young girls to learn how to code and dedicates her free time to planning the overall look and feel for her wedding (which, she told Refinery29, is inspired by Meghan Markle's royal affair). Hopefully, she's also booking flights for holiday vacations abroad because one thing's for sure: the Trump-Kushner Thanksgiving table is bound to be filled with a lot more political chatter than any interview she could do with Vogue.
Kloss' rep didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
Advertisement