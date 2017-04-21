Karlie Kloss Created A Summer Camp For Young Girls Interested In Coding

Summer is (thankfully) just around the corner, which means everyone is scrambling to put together some plans for the warmer months. If you're a teen girl, however, then it's all sorted: you can just go to Karlie Kloss' summer camp all about coding.
Kloss, who's been open about her love of coding since she first took a class three years ago, spoke to Savannah Guthrie on Today about the two-week long camps she's launching which will take place in 10 different American cities. According to the model, 300 young girls who live within the metro area of the cities can participate in all-day classes about the basics of back-end and front-end web development. Through labs and demos, students will build their own web apps — no previous experience required.
This isn't the first time Kloss has created a program like this, because her organization, Kode With Klossy, is practically her second job.
"Code is this secret language that powers all of the technology we touch on a daily basis," she said on Today.
Karlie is focusing on teen girls, specifically ages 13 to 18, because that's such a vulnerable age.
"It's a tough age for any girl," she told Today, which is why she wants girls to learn about a skill that will ultimately open so many doors — technology is the future, after all, and it's used in pretty much every industry.
"It really is amazing to watch these girls come alive in the class," she continued. "They all have different interests, different passions, but this kind of self-actualization that happens when they realize they can learn these skills and unlock, like I said, their own potential, to really use it in creative ways."
Kloss has always referred to coding as a "superpower," because in 2017, there's nothing a basic knowledge of tech can't do. It's so important that young people, especially women, feel there's a place for them in the industry, and use their skills to make things we haven't even thought of yet. Hopefully, these camps are just the first of many steps! You can learn more over at Kode With Klossy's website.
