We Chatted With Karlie Kloss About Graduation, Coding & Her Squad

You might know Karlie Kloss because she's currently one of the world's most successful models . Or maybe because she's Taylor Swift's bestie and a devoted member of her squad . You might not know that the 23-year-old is also dedicated to helping the next generation of young professionals succeed — and that she knows how to code.Kloss hopped on the phone with us yesterday from the University of South Carolina, where she hosted a shoe-centric Nordstrom event for new grads. She told us all about what she's working on, and why she's helping young women and girls get a leg up as they enter the "real world" for the first time.A big part of that is taking place this summer through Kode With Klossy , a coding initiative Kloss founded. The program, which is taking applications through the end of the month, gives teenage girls the chance to take computer science courses and learn coding fundamentals. Kode With Klossy stemmed from a course Kloss herself took at New York's Flatiron School two years ago, and takes place in New York City, Los Angeles, and St. Louis. With the Flatiron course not being offered this year, she stepped up to make that same opportunity available (for free) to 80 women across the U.S."All of the things we interact with on a daily basis through our computers, through our smartphones — all the things that we take for granted — I really wanted to understand why they worked, who built them, and how I could figure out how to build something myself. It was out of curiosity I took an initial coding class, and I was really in awe of the power of it, of being able to take an idea and build it into an actual app or a website.""[Coding] really is a very creative skill set in its own way. You can problem solve. You can be able to build a solution for whatever you can dream. It can be applied in so many different directions… If you have a passion for philanthropy, or fashion, technology is intertwined into every industry no matter what you want to do. It can really be a huge asset that you can bring to the table.""The more girls and women we can have equipped with this skill set and really thinking in this way — they think differently than boys and men, they approach things a different way, think about problem solving a different way… Our brains work differently. Being able to equip more women and girls with this ability to code really will lead to a lot of innovation and creative solutions. I’m really excited to see the impact it will have."