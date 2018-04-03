Every couple of months I'm periodically reminded that Karlie Kloss is dating Joshua Kushner — as in, the younger brother of Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump. The two aren't very public about their relationship, especially now that the Kushner name goes hand-in-hand with the current White House administration. In an interview with Porter magazine, on shelves Friday, Kloss gave some rare insight into the couple everyone loves to buzz about (especially because Joshua Kushner seems to diverge from his brother politically, given his recent $50,000 donation to March For Our Lives), and revealed why we don't see more of the couple in magazines or on social media.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Kloss told the magazine that she isn't staying tight-lipped on purpose.
"It's not like I've ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life. Carolina Herrera always says, 'A woman who's an open book is boring,'" she explained. "There's no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I'm not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life. I've got nothing to hide, though!"
However, on the rare times she has taken to social media to talk about their relationship, she's gushed over her boyfriend of over five years.
"My atoms love your atoms, It's chemistry.- @atticuspoetry ❤️???❤️ " she captioned a birthday post last summer. "Happy birthday to my best friend and partner in crime. The past 5 years of our adventures together have been some of the best memories of my life. I love you @joshuakushner."
Kushner, for his part, is a bit more forthcoming about the relationship. While he rarely adds captions, he has posted a number of photos of Kloss over the years.
This remains the most intriguing relationship of 2018.
