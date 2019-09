Every couple of months I'm periodically reminded that Karlie Kloss is dating Joshua Kushner — as in, the younger brother of Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump. The two aren't very public about their relationship, especially now that the Kushner name goes hand-in-hand with the current White House administration. In an interview with Porter magazine , on shelves Friday, Kloss gave some rare insight into the couple everyone loves to buzz about (especially because Joshua Kushner seems to diverge from his brother politically , given his recent $50,000 donation to March For Our Lives ), and revealed why we don't see more of the couple in magazines or on social media.