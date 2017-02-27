This awards season, a number of celebrities have been using the red carpet to make political statements. The idea is to take advantage of the opportunity to spread an important message when all eyes are on you. That's what several A-listers at the 2017 Oscars did by wearing a "Stand With ACLU" ribbon to show their support for the American Civil Liberties Union, including Loving star Ruth Negga, Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, and supermodel Karlie Kloss.