Update: The ACLU revised their donation later Sunday evening, clarifying that they had received more than $24 million from over 350,000 donations.
UPDATE: @ACLU has now received 356,306 online donations this weekend totaling $24,164,691, spokesman says. https://t.co/8tGQ90xQne— Dustin Volz (@dnvolz) January 30, 2017
Thousands of Americans attended protests in the wake of Donald Trump's executive order restricting travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The protestors, and fans of American values, got a measure of satisfaction when the ACLU successfully sued to temporarily block Trump's deportation orders. Perhaps because of their legal success, or because of widespread moral outrage, the ACLU has received nearly 290,000 online donations for a total of $19.4 million this weekend alone, according to USA Today. Executive Director Anthony Romero tells the publication that the non-profit typically receives about $4 million per year in online donations. Ridesharing app Lyft donated $1 million dollars alone. So what will the ACLU do with all that money? They'll start by increasing staff by 50 to 100 people this year. That will enable them to do a lot more to fight Donald Trump's agenda, which is already necessitating unprecedented emergency legal challenges. Their seven point plan to defend the Constitution highlighted the personnel gap between their organization and the government's. Part of the drive for the sum was a campaign by celebrities and influencers to match donations, occasionally for wild sums. Investor and Shark Tank star Chris Sacca tweeted that he would match up to $150,000 in donations. Celebrities, including Sia, Rosie O'Donnell, and Jack Antonoff followed suit.
Advertisement
You guys are the best. You give me hope. Thank you. ??— Chris Sacca (@sacca) January 28, 2017
Because of you, I'm matching my own match and giving $150,000 to the @ACLU.#resist pic.twitter.com/ITjz4bSU5P
help our queer & immigrant friends. send me your donation receipts for the @aclu & I will match up to $100K https://t.co/P9zVRH0WH0 #RESIST— sia (@Sia) January 28, 2017
and i will match your 100K donation sia - #resist https://t.co/xkjVGeMWuR— ROSIE (@Rosie) January 29, 2017
stand with me for immigrants and the LGBTQ community. i will be matching donations to the @ACLU up to 20k. tweet me your donation receipts— jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 29, 2017
Advertisement