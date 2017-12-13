Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss Are Legit Twins In This Birthday Selfie

Not even Taylor Swift can escape the passage of time. Today, the singer-songwriter turns another year older and celebrates her 28th birthday. Though, in recent years, the number of members in her squad seem to have dwindled, Swift still got some birthday wishes from a few very famous friends. Chief among them was model Karlie Kloss.
Kloss posted a photo of herself with Swift, and wrote "Happy happy birthday @taylorswift!" in the picture's caption. The selfie, which appears to have been taken by Swift, showed the two pals cuddled up in a convertible. Outside the car is a beautiful backdrop of water and cacti.
Though the photo's scenery is gorgeous and the convertible seems like the perfect vehicle for an epic best friend road trip, what's most thrilling about this picture is that Kloss and Swift actually look like twins. Their matching blue eyes, sandy blonde hair, and natural smirks are sweetly similar. Any young girl who has ever pretended her best friend was actually her sister would be jealous of this photo.
If you had no idea that Kloss and Swift were even still friend, this post seems to clarify that they've stayed close. The two have a long tradition of exchanging birthday wishes. On the singer's 27th birthday, Kloss shared a polaroid of Swift kissing her on the cheek and wrote, "Happiest of Birthdays to my ride or die @taylorswift I feel blessed to count you as my friend, sister, and partner in crime. Can't wait to celebrate together very soon." Not that this means anything, but in last year's birthday post, Kloss used seven emojis, and this year, she only used one. Perhaps, Kloss thought the twinning photo spoke for itself. After all, it is really cute.
