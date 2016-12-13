It's an official holiday for Taylor Swift's squad. The "Shake It Off" singer turned 27 on Tuesday, and her friends came out to share their love for pop's ultimate cat lady. Of course, model pal and Swift look-alike Karlie Kloss showed her love for Swift in a cute Instagram photo.
The model, who first met Swift when the singer performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2013, took to Instagram to call Swift her "partner in crime." And when Kloss says "crime," she means baking cookies, road tripping to Big Sur, and taking boat tours of London.
Kloss wasn't the only pal to share a sweet sentiment for Swift's big day. Gigi Hadid also shared a cute snap, which somehow achieved all of our makeup and friendship goals in one picture.
Orange Is the New Black star Ruby Rose also shared kind words about her pal.
What does one even begin to say about this incredible woman. Happy birthday to one of most incredible, loyal, loving and generous human beings I've ever met. @taylorswift you are an amazing friend and I wish you nothing but the most amazing day. You deserve so so so much joy today and forever more, Just like the joy you bring to others. Xoxo
Broadway star Todrick Hall raised a glass to Swift as well — or, rather, Swift herself did in his Instagram photo.
Clearly, Swift has plenty of pals around her to make the day all the more special.
