Karlie Kloss Has A Special Birthday Message For Her BFF Taylor Swift

Kaitlin Reilly
It's an official holiday for Taylor Swift's squad. The "Shake It Off" singer turned 27 on Tuesday, and her friends came out to share their love for pop's ultimate cat lady. Of course, model pal and Swift look-alike Karlie Kloss showed her love for Swift in a cute Instagram photo.

The model, who first met Swift when the singer performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2013, took to Instagram to call Swift her "partner in crime." And when Kloss says "crime," she means baking cookies, road tripping to Big Sur, and taking boat tours of London.
Kloss wasn't the only pal to share a sweet sentiment for Swift's big day. Gigi Hadid also shared a cute snap, which somehow achieved all of our makeup and friendship goals in one picture.
Orange Is the New Black star Ruby Rose also shared kind words about her pal.
Broadway star Todrick Hall raised a glass to Swift as well — or, rather, Swift herself did in his Instagram photo.
Clearly, Swift has plenty of pals around her to make the day all the more special.
