Karlie Kloss Posts Birthday Tribute To Boyfriend Joshua Kushner

My atoms love your atoms, It's chemistry. - @atticuspoetry ❤️???❤️ Happy birthday to my best friend and partner in crime. The past 5 years of our adventures together have been some of the best memories of my life. I love you @joshuakushner

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT