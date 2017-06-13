Karlie Kloss Posts Birthday Tribute To Boyfriend Joshua Kushner

The world may be watching every move Jared Kushner makes, but Karlie Kloss only has eyes for his little brother.
The model, coding guru, and Taylor Swift squad founding member has been dating Joshua Kushner — the younger (and more liberal) sibling of Ivanka Trump's husband, who also happens to be a current senior adviser to President Trump — for five years. Yesterday Joshua turned 32 years old, prompting his famous girlfriend to declare her love in a romantic Instagram post.
"My atoms love your atoms, it's chemistry," Kloss wrote, quoting the poet Atticus. "Happy birthday to my best friend and partner in crime. The past five years of our adventures together have been some of the best memories of my life. I love you."
Kloss spoke about her relationship with Kushner in a recent interview with InStyle, calling her beau, who is the co-founder of health insurance start-up Oscar Health, a "super-solid dude."
"You make it work," she added. "We’ve been together almost five years. Time flies. It’s crazy."
There's just one problem.
"I thought Taylor is your partner in crime," joked one Instagram follower, referencing Kloss' famous friendship with a certain pop star.
That person has a point: Last December the catwalk queen and "Bad Blood" star paid tribute to birthday girl Swift using some familiar terminology.
"Happiest of birthdays to my ride or die, Taylor Swift," Kloss wrote on Instagram for the singer's 27th birthday. "I feel blessed to count you as my friend, sister, and partner in crime."
Oh well. Here's to having two partners in crime. It's not like Taylor doesn't have 3 billion best friends.
