Taylor Swift FaceTimed Karlie Kloss For Her Birthday

Hunter Harris
Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift aren't just friends. They're best friends. And when both besties are jet-setting (and pushing an ostensibly shady relationship), there's only one way to celebrate together: FaceTime.

Since Swift couldn't be with Kloss to celebrate the latter's 24th birthday on Wednesday, she settled on a sundown FaceTime.
Photo: Tumblr.com/KarlieKloss.
On Tumblr, Kloss gave a brief explanation of the cute call. "When you're halfway across the world and your best friend still finds a way to celebrate 24 with you," she wrote.

This is a very sweet moment — birthday friend-love is extra special. But if this summer has showed us anything, it's that Taylor Swift might have a tenuous relationship with the truth. Something about the image Kloss shared seems a little suspect. Did that meadow have Wi-Fi? And even if Kloss is using cell service, that seems like the clearest FaceTime screen in human history.
