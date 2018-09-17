Meghan Markle's First Solo Charity Project As The Duchess of Sussex Involves A Cookbook

Four months after marrying into the British Royal Family, Meghan Markle has officially chosen her first solo charity project as the Duchess of Sussex. The project combines two of the Markle's biggest passions: empowering women and cooking.
This morning, Kensington Palace announced that Duchess Meghan is supporting a new charity cookbook featuring recipes from women affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire. Proceeds from the cookbook will go toward supporting the Hubb Community Kitchen. Hubb was formed last summer when a group of women gathered in the kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London following the tragic fire. There, they cooked food for their families and communities. As they continued to gather, cook together, and support one another, more women joined. Eventually, the name "hubb" was chosen because it means love in Arabic.
Duchess Meghan first became involved with the Hubb Community Kitchen in January. "I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen: it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry, and cook together," the Duchess explains. That connection, as well as her own love of cooking, led her to become involved with the cookbook project. Aside from simply promoting the project, Duchess Megan is also writing a foreword for the book.
Together: Our Community Kitchen includes over 50 personal recipes from the women of Hubb Community Kitchen. According to The Royal Foundation, which is supporting the project, the recipes in Together reflect the women's many different cultures from Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The women's real stories about what the Hubb Community Kitchen has meant to them and their communities are also featured in the cookbook, which will be published Penguin Random House.
Together: Our Community Kitchen will be available for purchase on September 20. According to Duchess Meghan, "Through this charitable endeavor, the proceeds will allow the kitchen to thrive and keep the global spirit of community alive."
