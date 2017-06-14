A 24-story London apartment building went up in flames at 1:16 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to BBC News.
NEW: Massive fire engulfs 27-story residential high-rise building in London; evacuations underway, authorities say. https://t.co/Zvzp4GTnFn pic.twitter.com/thgUOtSQfV— ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2017
BBC News reports that approximately 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters arrived at the Grenfell Tower on the Lancaster West Estate to combat the enormous fire, which eyewitnesses say has trapped the building's occupants.
40 fire engines & 200 firefighters have been called to the Lancaster West Estate tower block fire #NorthKensington https://t.co/SmtWbgGpSg pic.twitter.com/H4qgGmh52Y— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017
#londonfire— شناشيل (@treadsilver) June 14, 2017
People r screaming for help & I saw a lady jump out! God be with innocent souls stuck there.
View from my window pic.twitter.com/KSk2yR2WAm
The horrifying footage appears to show the 120-unit building crumbling, with flames shooting from all angles.
Fire consuming Grenfell Tower. People screaming for their lives. Horrible #London #GrenfellTower pic.twitter.com/hhvfNNuq1C— Fabio Bebber (@biobber) June 14, 2017
People are flashing sos symbols from their windows I'm crying so much #grenfelltower— Eliana (@eli4na) June 14, 2017
According to NBC News, the London Metropolitan Police stated that while no casualties have yet been confirmed, two people received medical attention for smoke inhalation and a number of others are being treated for injuries.
Residents continue to be evacuated from the tower block fire in #NorthKensington. A number of people being treated for a range of injuries.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 14, 2017
Business Insider Senior Editor Josh Barro reposted a link to a collection of blog posts claiming that Grenfell Tower had been "a flagrant fire hazard."
A years-long series of blog posts contending the apartment tower engulfed in flames in London tonight was a flagrant fire hazard: https://t.co/Q1eK5jnDlh— Josh Barro (@jbarro) June 14, 2017
It's important to note authorities do not yet know what caused the massive fire.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
