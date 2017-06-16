I've booked 4 hotel rooms close to #GrenfellTower - please DM me if you know anyone who needs somewhere to stay tonight.— Austin (@AustinDarbo) June 14, 2017
Please RT
I've booked 2 hotel rooms in West London. Please DM if you have been affected by the #GrenfellTower fire and need somewhere to stay— Senem Boyaci (@SenBoyaci) June 14, 2017
Just booked 4 bed room with breakfast in Shepherd's Bush Road for #GrenfellTower people - 2 nights - please RT - DM me if you need it.— Chris Slade (@chrisblueprint) June 14, 2017
NEW: Massive fire engulfs 27-story residential high-rise building in London; evacuations underway, authorities say. https://t.co/Zvzp4GTnFn pic.twitter.com/thgUOtSQfV— ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2017
40 fire engines & 200 firefighters have been called to the Lancaster West Estate tower block fire #NorthKensington https://t.co/SmtWbgGpSg pic.twitter.com/H4qgGmh52Y— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017
#londonfire— شناشيل (@treadsilver) June 14, 2017
People r screaming for help & I saw a lady jump out! God be with innocent souls stuck there.
View from my window pic.twitter.com/KSk2yR2WAm
Fire consuming Grenfell Tower. People screaming for their lives. Horrible #London #GrenfellTower pic.twitter.com/hhvfNNuq1C— Fabio Bebber (@biobber) June 14, 2017
People are flashing sos symbols from their windows I'm crying so much #grenfelltower— Eliana (@eli4na) June 14, 2017
Residents continue to be evacuated from the tower block fire in #NorthKensington. A number of people being treated for a range of injuries.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 14, 2017
A years-long series of blog posts contending the apartment tower engulfed in flames in London tonight was a flagrant fire hazard: https://t.co/Q1eK5jnDlh— Josh Barro (@jbarro) June 14, 2017