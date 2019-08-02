In Honor Of Meghan Markle's 38th Birthday, A Guide To Her Royal Beauty Evolution

Meghan Markle set the beauty world on fire when she walked down the aisle during her royal wedding wearing a barely-there foundation that let her freckles shine through. It was only a matter of days until sheer foundations started trending — and freckle tattoos soon after.
Then there was her perfectly undone bun, which she wore pre-wedding and continued to favor throughout her pregnancy. "Even now, her look has stayed the same," Lydia F. Sellers, her former hairstylist and makeup artist, says. "She'll throw her hair back in a low bun and it actually looks like she's done it herself, and it's beautiful and chic because she's so confident. That's the great thing about Meghan — she's so confident with herself and her look, and she sticks with that."
In her first full year as Duchess of Sussex, it's become clear that Markle's got a bit of a makeup and hair uniform. So in honor of Markle's 38th birthday, this Sunday, August 4th, we've rounded up the 6 most essential parts of her beauty look, from that smudged eyeliner to that royal glow.