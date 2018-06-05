My clients are the prettiest, freshly done eyebrows and freckles on @sarahtellierd. ? yes all those freckles are fake ?? - #cosmetictattoo #tattoo #permanentmakeup #cosmetictattooing #brows #permanenteyebrows #micropigmentation #eyebrows #eyebrowsonfleek #eyebrowfeathering #cosmetic #permanentmakeup #fakefreckles #tattooedfreckles

A post shared by Gabrielle ❣ Twin Peonies (@gabriellerainbow) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:45am PST