Update: According to NewBeauty, Montreal-based cosmetic artist Gabrielle Rainbow has reported seeing a sudden spike in client requests for the trendy semi-permanent tattoo treatment. A year after the fake-freckle movement became a thing, Rainbow has a hunch it's Meghan Markle's influence that's "boosted customers’ interest in the whole idea of freckles."
For the record, Markle's freckles are real; in fact, she's adamant about them being on display all the time, whether it be for a photo shoot or her royal wedding. But if you're not willing to undergo a tattooing procedure to mimic Markle's natural glow, there are more temporary options; brands like Freck offer freckle-specific pigment that lasts until you're ready to remove it. Just dipping a toe in the world of fake freckles? There are plenty of good old-fashioned makeup tricks to get you by with an eyeliner or brow pen until you fully convert to the speckled side.
This story was originally published on February 18, 2017.
You've probably heard about micro-blading, the semi-permanent tattoo technique that creates the look of eyebrows for those of us who suffered through the over-plucked early aughts or were just born with thin brows. Now there's a new semi-permanent cosmetic tattoo option available, for those who dream of a splash of freckles across their face. Yes, fake freckle tattoos exist — and everyone seems to want them now.
Montreal cosmetic tattoo artist Gabrielle Rainbow seems to be a trendsetter here, after watching her friend draw freckles on her face almost daily. “Before tattooing her," Rainbow told NewBeauty, "I experimented on myself—I really don't recommend tattooing your own face—but once I saw that it worked out, and I liked the effect, I decided to do hers.”
Rainbow tells NewBeauty, she is now doing them on a "wide range" of clients. "I'd say for freckles, it's clients who naturally will get some in the summertime with sun exposure, but want them year-long.”
Like microblading, the cosmetic tattoo is semi-permanent, and depending on the client (everyone is a little different), can last up to three years. Rainbow charges about $250 for her work, but she seems to be one of the few artists doing this right now.
As with any tattoo, research the artist with whom you work. Even with semi-permanent, there are risks, like the needle going too deep or an infection.
Curious about how the process looks? See women in Australia get permanent freckle tattoos in the video below.
