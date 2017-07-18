It makes sense: When I was in elementary school, I used to steal my mother's kohl eyeliner pencil to apply a fake beauty mark on my cheek every day. My brother was born with a real one, but I wasn't, and I was endlessly jealous. Any time I wore that dot to class, I felt unstoppable. I felt powerful. It was a feature I had always wanted, and finally, I could have it with just a few swipes of makeup. My drawn-on freckles have the same effect — and there's no way in hell I'm ever going back.