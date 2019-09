She started by painting on two coats of a pretty, peach shade ( Essie in Peach Side Babe ) and allowing it to dry fully. Then, she dotted an antique gold (like Orly in Luxe ) on the tip of the Beautyblender and tapped it from the center of the nail to the edge, working through all 10 fingers before going back and pressing on another coat slightly above the other one to create the ombré effect. She repeated this a third time, so the glitter would be most concentrated on the tips. While this look is on the subtle side, she's also used it for rainbow art (just paint three or four nail-polish colors in a row on the edge of the sponge and stamp it on your nails, she says). Always finish with a clear topcoat.