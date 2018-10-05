Skip navigation!
Lauren Perlstein
Music
Alessia Cara Wrote Every Song On Her New Album & She's Not Afraid To Take...
Courtney E. Smith
Oct 5, 2018
Dedicated Feature
The 4 Pieces
Every
Woman's Gonna Need This Summer
Kelly Agnew
Jun 21, 2018
Beauty
Our Staffers Put Long-Wear Makeup To The Test At Our Holiday Dance Party
Mi-Anne Chan
Jan 25, 2018
Beauty
I Moved To NYC & FINALLY Started To Wear Makeup The Way I Wanted To
For some, a lipstick is just a lipstick. But for others, it's a source of strength, creativity, and expression. In our series Power Faces, we'll explore
Alice Longyu Gao
Beauty
An Uber Driver Asked Me If I'd Bleach My Skin — Here's ...
For some, a lipstick is just a lipstick. But for others, it's a source of strength, creativity, and expression. In our series Power Faces, we'll explore
Nyakim Gatwech
Beauty
This One Tool Is The Secret To Perfect Makeup
For something as simple as a makeup sponge, people really lose their minds over the Beautyblender. It's pink, bouncy, and adorable — and some fans have
Lauren Perlstein
Fitness
What Is "Rational Fitness" & Why Should You Try It?
This article was originally published on May 9, 2016.
Kelsey Miller
Makeup
The Most Epic Halloween DIYs You'll Ever See
Halloween is looming, which means you only have a couple of weeks to come up with a costume idea that's the right mix of witty, pretty, and scary. This
Phillip Picardi
Hair
We Tested This Crazy New Blowdryer — & You Won't Believe The Results
Blowdryers are essential. (Not in the way that food, water, and shelter are, but you know what we mean...) And essentials just aren't that sexy. Add the
Alix Tunell
Fitness
The One Fitness Challenge You HAVE To Try
I normally think of a “fitness challenge” as something I’m going to fail at. It’s an old habit. I remember once seeing a sign-up for a 100-day
Kelsey Miller
Celebrity Style
Margie Plus Proves Curvy Women Can (& Should) Wear
Whatever
One look at plus-size blogger Margie Ashcroft's website, Margie Plus, and you'll know the New York-based writer, stylist, and singer isn't one to shy away
Erin Cunningham
Hair
This Is Going To Change The Way You Use Your Flat Iron
What if we told you that the most versatile hairstyling tool EVER was already sitting on your bathroom shelf? The humble flat iron — which you might
Cat Quinn
Makeup
This Makeup Secret Changes Everything
Maybe you bought one on a whim, received one as part of a 30-piece holiday brush set from your crazy aunt, or just thought it looked pretty on your
Cat Quinn
Hair
Ponytail Upgrade: 5 DIYs You Need To Try
We could put our hair in a ponytail while sleepwalking backward. But, just because it's the easiest way to get our hair out of our face doesn't mean it
Gabrielle Korn
Fitness
The Secret To The Perfect Plank
The plank is sort of the Kate Moss of fitness. It goes in and out of the spotlight, but it never goes out of style — and with good reason. It gets the
Kelsey Miller
Fitness
This 30-Day Squat Challenge Will Transform Your Body
Bring on the short shorts! Whether it’s trimming, firming, or lifting you're after, this 30-day squat challenge will make you want to flaunt your rear
Kelly Mickle
Wellness
The Pilates Myth
All high schools have their factions: sporty kids, theater kids, kids who are made immeasurably cooler by the fact that they have cars. As a teenager, I
Kelsey Miller
Fitness
This One Move Tones Your Abs & Arms
Are you looking to kick off a new fitness routine or simply make yours a little better? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help.
Us
Fitness
Strengthen Your Whole Core With This One Quick Move
Are you looking to kick off a new fitness routine or simply make yours a little better? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. "Each exercise
Us
Fitness
Sculpt Your Arms & Shoulders With This Easy Move
Are you looking to kick off a new fitness routine or simply make yours a little better? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. "Each
Us
Fitness
Being The Big Girl At The Barre Class
The first time I walked into a bar workout, I did it with arms crossed and eyebrows raised. "What do I even wear to this thing? Like, a tank and
Kelsey Miller
Fitness
This Easy Move Tones Your Legs & Butt FAST
Are you looking to kick off a new fitness routine or simply make yours a little better? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. "Each
Us
Wellness
A Big Announcement From The Anti-Diet Project
On November 4, 2013, I published the first post in The Anti-Diet Project, saying something along the lines of, "This sucks, am I right?" I guess I must
Kelsey Miller
Fitness
5 Moves For Your Strongest Core
Core strength is the key to great fitness and posture. “A strong core can prevent back pain. [It] helps you stand straighter, move easier, and look
Kelly Mickle
Fitness
The Secret Way To Increase Flexibility
Are you looking to kick off a new fitness routine or simply make yours a little better? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. "Each exercise
Lily di Costanzo
Fitness
The Busy Girl's Trick For Killer Arms
Are you looking to kick off a new fitness routine or simply make yours a little better? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. "Each
Lily di Costanzo
Hair
4 Ways To Wake Up With Perfect Hair
We’re not going to beat around the bush: We’re in an intimate relationship with our beds. We'll do anything to eke out just a few more minutes in our
Maria Del Russo
Fitness
The Easiest Way To Tone Your Entire Bod At Once
Are you looking to kick off a new fitness routine or simply make yours a little better? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. "Each exercise
Lily di Costanzo
Fitness
The MOST Effective Butt Exercise, Period
Are you looking to kick off a new fitness routine or simply make yours a little better? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. "Each exercise
Lily di Costanzo
Fitness
One Easy Move For Tighter Abs
Are you looking to kick off a new fitness routine or simply make yours a little better? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. "Each exercise
Lily di Costanzo
