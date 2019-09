So, to that end, we called in hairstylist Ryan Stone of Salon SCK to walk us through five of-the-moment ponytail looks that are anything but expected. With some cool tips (you backcomb where?) and more than a few tricks, your ponytail will never be the same again. Click through to learn how to do 'em — yes, they'll require more time than your go-to one-step pony, but we think it's worth the effort.