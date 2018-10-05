Alessia Cara Wrote Every Song On Her New Album & She's Not Afraid To Take The Credit

“It’s tough. Even as a songwriter myself, when I was talking to the few fellow women songwriters I know, I found that the common thing — especially if you’re a young woman — is for people to say, ‘Oh, she’s had some success. I wonder who she owes that to.’ People rarely ever believe that a woman can do it on her own. It seems like such a dated concept, but it is still so present in the music industry. I’ve seen with my own eyes some amazing and talented female songwriters and artists not get the recognition they deserve because people think they aren’t doing it on their own. Or, if they see a man’s name in the credits, they assume he did most of the work. Women have got to keep doing what they do and support each other. People like to create competition between women instead of letting us work together and support each other. I think that’s a big way we can move forward: support each other, work with female songwriters and producers, help each other out. On my next album, I want to find some cool women who produce and just work with them.”