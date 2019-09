An Uber Driver Asked Me If I'd Bleach My Skin — Here's What I'd Say To Him Now

I knew I was beautiful, but I didn’t know that all of these other people thought I was beautiful, too — until I went viral . I started getting messages on my Snapchat from girls admiring my confidence, saying that they wished they could feel the way I feel about myself. These girls remind me of myself in the seventh grade, when I wanted to be lighter like my sister. I figured that I should speak up and tell my story to help them, because I wasn’t always this confident myself. Sometimes, I’m still that little insecure girl. Doing interviews and going on TV is out of my comfort zone, but my followers have inspired me to break out of it.