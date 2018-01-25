Our Staffers Put Long-Wear Makeup To The Test At Our Holiday Dance Party

There's a generally accepted notion within the beauty industry that makeup looks best an hour or so after it's been applied. Once it's had a chance to soften and become one with your skin it feels less done and, according to many, far more beautiful. But what happens when that hour or so involves an open bar and raging dance party? Will you end up with the artfully-disheveled allure of Kate Moss' cool-girl '90s eyeliner, Grace Jones' lived-in Studio54 glam... or a sweaty and smeared mess?
We all know that long-wear makeup can last a lot longer than most, but how it wears down can be far more unpredictable. With all the new long-wear makeup coming out lately, we decided to put five to the test at Refinery29's annual company party, then we checked in on our testers every hour to photograph their journey. Keep clicking for more.