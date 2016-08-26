As a longtime L.A. local, I know it's hard to imagine a SoCal music festival radder than Coachella. But with the trek to the desert and the exorbitant costs associated with the long weekend, it was only a matter of time before a possible usurper arrived. And this year, there's no denying that FYF Fest is seeking to claim the title of the best festival in Southern California.
Last year, the fest made big moves by snagging Kanye West last-minute — and this time, it's just as stacked. Kendrick Lamar, LCD Soundsystem, Grimes, Tame Impala, Father John Misty, and Rae Sremmurd are all building hype for this weekend in Exposition Park in Downtown L.A. — but it's the most iconic act of the lot that we're counting down the days for.
Grace Jones is, by far, the one act that's not to be missed. The Jamaica-born singer, supermodel, and actress is the definition of an iconoclast, beauty renegade, and all-around badass woman with an IDGAF attitude. She's set the standard (and much of the style) for stars like Rihanna and Lady Gaga and she's still touring at 68. (Though not much, which is why this weekend is so coveted.) Luckily, a small number of FYF Fest tickets are still available — and unlike other fests, the weekend offers single-day tickets for $125, although the masses are likely to catch wind soon.
To get you prepped to see Jones — or simply earn a spot in your latest playlist — we rounded up five of her best performances through the years. Sit back, relax, and let the OG badass' vibes wash over you.
