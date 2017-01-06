This story was originally published on Jul. 8, 2016.



Who's your beauty icon? It's a common question with a few all-too-common answers. You know who we're talking about: There are the throwback ladies (Audrey Hepburn, Brigitte Bardot, Jane Birkin), the modern women (Beyoncé, Gwen Stefani, Eva Mendes), and dozens more, and yet the answers we all rattle off still tend to feel... expected.



We're not saying these women aren't icons. But gathering beauty inspiration from the same people time after time leaves something to be desired. Our solution? Query our own beauty team. Who are the women we look to as even more than icons? We're talking beauty renegades.



A renegade is defined as "a person who deserts and betrays an organization, country, or set of principles," which, in our opinion, is the perfect trait to look for in your next source of beauty inspiration. That is, badass trailblazers who don't play by the beauty rules — they make their own.



Ahead, the beauty renegades we look to for fresh perspectives. Of course, there are many more. Tell us in the comments who you want to see added to this slideshow!