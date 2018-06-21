The 4 Pieces Every Woman's Gonna Need This Summer

Contrary to popular belief, decoding just what pieces you should add to your arsenal for the season doesn’t have to be complex. In fact, when getting our wardrobe in the warm-weather groove, we’re all about keeping things simple — as in, only giving in to a few solid pieces that can serve up an entire look on their own (as opposed to scooping up every It item you see when you "tap for credits") and which will work for just about any summertime pursuit.