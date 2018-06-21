The 4 Pieces Every Woman's Gonna Need This Summer

Ah, summer. That’s right, it’s officially here — and it feels good. But even though we’ve been waiting practically all year for this moment, we’ll admit we’re not totally prepared. Sure, we’ve replenished the rosé shelf in our fridge, and yes, our bathroom cabinet is stocked with everything from hydrating masks to sun protectants, but when it comes to our closet, well, some essential updates are still in order.
Contrary to popular belief, decoding just what pieces you should add to your arsenal for the season doesn’t have to be complex. In fact, when getting our wardrobe in the warm-weather groove, we’re all about keeping things simple — as in, only giving in to a few solid pieces that can serve up an entire look on their own (as opposed to scooping up every It item you see when you "tap for credits") and which will work for just about any summertime pursuit.
So, where to begin? In an effort to help you pinpoint exactly what silhouettes you need this season, we turned to Walmart. The retailer's two new brands Time and Tru and Terra & Sky (a plus-size collection) are brimming with on-trend, practical, goes-with-everything pieces. From a one-piece swimsuit stylish enough to be worn beyond the beach to a polished (but still practical) tropical-print dress fit for every event on your iCal, this quartet will make dressing for every day ahead a piece of cake. Check it out below, along with a slew of styling ideas. Then celebrate the fact that you can focus on the truly important things, like which icy-cold cocktail you’ll be ordering tonight.
The Monokini
Sure, the one-piece swimsuit is technically meant to be worn while lounging by a body of water, but why not make it fashion and wear it for other activities, too? With a summery pattern and perfectly placed cutouts, this one deserves to do double time, without a doubt. Styled here with denim shorts in a dark wash, flat slides with a bow detail, pink cat-eye sunglasses, and a cool, colorful carryall, this is a look that's well suited (see what we did there?) for an outdoor bash, music festival, you name it.
The Breezy Bottoms
Some might assume that pants wouldn't make our summer hit list, but these lightweight joggers, made with a breathable fabric and available in a variety of punchy hues, were a no-brainer. A clever, sweat-friendly alternative to your jeans — which, let's be real, are not your friend on a hot, humid day — we’re willing to bet you’ll be rocking these bottoms everywhere. To create a look that reads comfy-chic, zhuzh them up with a solid tank in a bright color, a beaded choker, and flat sandals you can go all day in.
The Tropical-Print Shift
The little patterned dress is a summer staple, and this tropical-print shift has got to be the best one we’ve seen yet. Equal parts on-trend, timeless, and — as proven above — effortlessly flattering, we can’t think of a better pick for an alfresco date night or soiree. To keep the vibe elevated but not overly elegant (it’s summer, after all), opt for sandals instead of stilettos and a hands-free crossbody bag, so you can hold that fruity cocktail with ease, obviously.
The Shoulder-Baring Top
It's safe to say that the off-the-shoulder top is not going anywhere, ever — and for good reason. Besides being fun to wear thanks to the ruffles around the neckline (our model Tina can attest) and surprisingly versatile, it shows just the right amount of skin. To capitalize on its low-key qualities, whether you’ve got a weekend getaway on the books or just a day hanging with your girls, pair it with striped, linen-like shorts, strappy wedges, and minimal jewelry. And whatever you do, don’t forget to slather on the SPF.
