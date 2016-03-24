Maybe you bought one on a whim, received one as part of a 30-piece holiday brush set from your crazy aunt, or just thought it looked pretty on your vanity. But, let’s be honest, the fan brush doesn’t get a whole lot of love in the tools department. It’s not exactly the brush you’re running out to replace when the bristles fall out, or the one you carefully clean every Sunday afternoon. Well, we’re here to tell you that it should be.
In fact, the fan brush is one of the most versatile tools in your kit — especially during the spring months, when your makeup takes a turn for the light and breezy. And it couldn't be easier to use. We challenged makeup artist Janessa Paré and manicurist Miss Pop to create four gorgeous looks using just this tool. For lack of a better word, we think you're going to be a very big fan.
