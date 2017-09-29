The R29 Beauty-Brush Hall Of Fame

Makeup brushes: They're the bedrock of your makeup routine — unless you're one of the talented few that can put your cosmetics on with just your fingers. We try our best to take good care of them, because they take good care of us. But, with that said, some do the job a little better than others.
Ahead, we round up the best makeup brushes that hold a significant place in our hearts — and makeup bags. From the ultra-luxe to on-the-cheap scores, there's something for every routine, every price point, and everybody. Click through and get in touch with your new favorite bristles.