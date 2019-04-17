While makeup artists like Val Garland and Erika La' Pearl like to use their fingers when it comes to applying foundation, eyeshadow and concealer, others extol the virtues of a good brush set for ease of application, precision and seamless blending. But not all brushes are created equal. From nylon to taklon, bristles vary from brush to brush, as does the shape: domed or angled? Round or flat?
It's safe to say that with thousands of brands and brushes to choose from, finding the perfect tool is no mean feat. How do you know which brush will blend your contour to flawless perfection and which one will shed after the first wash? (And yes, you should be cleaning your makeup brushes regularly.)
Luckily, we asked the experts. Ahead, you'll find the best makeup brushes professional makeup artists always use, on clients and themselves.