Val Garland Shares The One Piece Of Kit You Need For Great Makeup

"Prepping the skin for makeup is very important and I firmly believe that if you have a good canvas, you get a better result," Val told R29. "I like to do a bit of face gym. In my fridge I have so many tools and I currently use a ReFa . When I’m working on celebrities and models, I always keep my tools in ice in a bowl on the table because it’s a nice way of a) waking them up, and b) really bringing the blood to the surface. We will have cleansed, moisturised and done the face gym so that the rollers glide better over the moisturiser and then, I'd apply a primer. I will always go in and do the eyes first, then come back and do the base so it leaves a little moment for everything to sink in. If you’re doing things one after the other, you aren’t giving the skin any time to breathe. I’m also a firm believer in a water spray, and I love face masks that leave behind a glow – just paint it on underneath the eyes and on the cheeks. They're handy because if you’re doing a strong eye, any fallout ends up directly on the mask and then you can just peel or wipe it off."