Val Garland Shares The One Piece Of Kit You Need For Great Makeup

"Applying foundation really is down to personal choice," said Val, "but I would say fingers is best. Sometimes, makeup sponges absorb too much product and that’s a waste. Also, all of a sudden you end up with a big base and I get why some people don’t like brushes because you can often see the residue. The way I do it is by pumping the product into the palms of my hands, rubbing them together, warming it up and applying it like a moisturiser. I know I need foundation more around my nose and cheeks – my problem areas – so I concentrate it around there. I just pat it in. I’ll do concealer with my fingertips and then at the end, I’ll buff everything with a brush, so that it looks and feels flawless and more like skin, not foundation."