Some might say that predicting the beauty looks at London Fashion Week is easy. But while pared-back minimalism has reigned supreme for the past couple of seasons, SS19 is shaping up to be a melting pot of vibrant colours, textures, finishes and vibes.
Thanks to makeup artists and hairstylists like Val Garland, Sam McKnight, Syd Hayes and Pablo Rodriguez for shows including House of Holland, Ryan Lo and Halpern, perfect skin and cool girl waves have made way for '90s rave party lips, Tim Burton-inspired eye makeup, mohawks and Renaissance-esque up-dos.
Simplicity is still there, of course, but experimentation is back in a big way, with makeup artists ditching nude shades for neons, creating prosthetics and employing all manner of tools and accessories – from glitter-splashed bows to bold wigs – to serve up some seriously Instagram-worthy trends.
