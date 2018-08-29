The Pros Guide To Cleaning Your Makeup Brushes

With the love of applying makeup comes the burden of taking it off — and we mean taking it off your face and your brushes. If you're thinking, "but I don't have to clean my makeup brushes as often," think again.
Fresh brushes and sponges ensure that your products glide on flawlessly, but they also keep harmful buildup off of your skin, as makeup pro or dermatologist will tell you. “It is important to clean makeup brushes to get rid of dirt, oils, and most importantly bacteria," says Cristina Monaco, certified physician assistant at Schweiger Dermatology Group. "I find many patients complain of increased acne breakouts if they do not clean their makeup brushes consistently."
Being that healthy skin is always the goal, we asked a few makeup industry pros to share how they clean their beloved brushes. Ahead, you'll fine the pro-approved products, tips and tricks to washing your tools.