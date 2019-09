Erika advises steering clear of single, super dark shades when defining eyebrows. They can make them look too harsh and blocky. Instead, go for the multi-tonal effect. "Enlisting two-tone products – my go-to is ICONIC London's Brow Cushion, £26.99 – makes eyebrows look more natural. Use a double-sided applicator that has a spoolie at one end and an ultra-thin angled brush on the other." Using quick, short strokes, apply the lighter shade at the start of the brow and bring this to the centre, as this is where hairs are naturally more sparse. Then apply the slightly darker hue from the middle to the end of your brows. Brush through with the spoolie to soften the strokes as you go.