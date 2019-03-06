If you want to make small eyes appear bigger, use warmer colours and take them higher and lower than you normally would. "I use the Audrey Hepburn tip," revealed Jordan. "Her makeup artists would take a taupe-y colour and take it slightly lower than where you would normally apply it to create a gap between the eye and the shadow. This emphasises the height and width of the eye without looking too stark, which white eyeliner can sometimes do. The aim is to use colours that suit your own skin tone, as they add a bit of weight underneath the eye so it’s more fresh and doe-eyed."