"I like to build a smoky eye up with eyeliner instead of eyeshadow," he told R29. "I’ll take a really soft, creamy, gel-based eyeliner, like Urban Decay's Glide On Eye Pencil , and smudge it on to the lid first. As it's controlled, there’s no fallout and you won’t look like a raccoon. Liners like these move easily when blended with a brush. I find it’s easier to define the outer third of the eyes and if you keep the darker colour close to the lash line and then just blend it out, it won’t be as scary. It’s a cool fashion look to go above the crease, but it can look a little too much. That's when you can go in with a little eyeshadow to make it softer. I'd also suggest mixing tones. Sometimes use a chocolate colour eyeliner and an eyeshadow in a contrasting colour."