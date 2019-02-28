"The key is waiting 'til the end of the makeup to apply powder. If you try powdering right away, you end up having to put on too much because your foundation may look too shiny when first applied. If you let it sit, you allow makeup time to settle, and you'll see which areas need powder and which don’t. If you're super oily and your makeup slips off, I'd recommend using blotting papers, too." And if your skin is on the drier side? "After foundation, sometimes I go back in with moisturiser, using my fingertips on the high points. It acts like a highlighter without the shimmer, keeps makeup in place and just looks like juicy, plump skin."