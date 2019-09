Amethyst Crystal Facial Roller, £38, available at Free People On a spiritual level, Fiona believes that amethyst "brings clarity to a clouded vision and relieves the stress and strain associated with living a life that is misaligned to our soul purpose." Interesting. Crystal healers also argue that amethyst opens our intuition and helps us to tune our thoughts and learn to follow our 'gut feelings'. In skincare? "Like the others, amethyst regulates microcirculation in the skin, but it can pacify angry and uncomfortable inflammation, often associated with adult acne," Fiona adds.It's just as well, then, that I wake up on Friday with an absolute blinder of a spot on my chin and do the very non-beauty editor thing of squeezing it to death, leaving the area sore and throbbing uncomfortably. So I cleanse my skin with Boots' Tea Tree and Witch Hazel Foaming Face Wash, £4.19 , grab the amethyst roller and, well, roll. The stone is much smoother than the others and I lose track of time, eventually realising I've been doing it for three minutes straight, but the cooling, rolling effect has actually brought the eruption down a touch, so it's less angry. Still there, though – I guess it can't work miracles...This roller has a smaller bead on the opposite end for hard-to-reach areas. If spots weren't annoying enough, I have eczema underneath both eyes and on my lids. The steroid cream I've been prescribed burns and my usual eye cream isn't cutting it, so as part of my bedtime routine, I bring out the big guns and pat on Origins' Drink Up Intensive Mask, £26.50 (which I also use on my lips and hands – the avocado and apricot kernel oils quench parched patches in seconds) and roll it in with the tiny stone. The cooling aspect cancels out the burning sensation and my eyes are much less dry and inflamed. I'm going to stick with this one for the skincare benefits as I've seen the most difference using it, but as for bringing clarity and relieving strain, I don't think it's done much.Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.