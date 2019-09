So what's the best way to apply your foundation after a facial massage? Interestingly, Caroline, who swears by Max Factor's Radiant Lift, £14.99 , thanks to the addition of SPF 30 and hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate, suggests using your hands again. "Your fingers are warmer than a brush which helps with connectivity and blending the product into the skin," she said. "Secondly, your fingers can manipulate the products into all the nooks and crannies of your face, which a brush can't do. It's also much quicker and it makes the finish much more natural. That said, if you have downy hairs, a brush might be better at perfecting and that's because it helps lift the product. After using your fingers, you can always go over with a soft brush for an even more flawless finish." And to complement your skin's natural flush after your facial massage, Caroline suggests that if you usually apply highlighter (she rates liquid versions like Max Factor's Miracle Glow, £10.99 ), tap it on before your foundation, as it'll make your skin look more like, well, skin.