To celebrate the end of winter, we tend to get lighter – in our mood, our layers, and our skincare. As temperatures rise, so does the humidity, which means farewell to super chapped lips and perpetual dry spots. While we pack away heavy duty winter creams, we're keeping our skin hydrated with weightless water-based moisturisers.
Water-based (unlike oil-based) moisturisers usually have a gel-like consistency. Gel moisturisers, often labelled as ‘gel-cream’, will list ‘aqua’ as the first ingredient. Whether you use a water- or oil-based hydrator is largely dependent on your skin type but generally, we all encounter some dryness in winter and oiliness in the summer. Water-based skincare is great for the transitional season because while the warm weather triggers our pores to produce more sebum, water is less likely to bind to the natural oils in our skin – trapping less dirt and reducing pesky spots in the process.
Dr Lori Bystrom, chief scientific officer of Bristol-based skincare company Dr. Jackson’s, told us: “Gel-based consistencies can work wonders for oily skin. They are super lightweight and sink into the skin quickly without leaving shine, while also being suitable for sensitive skin. When it’s time to put heavy winter moisturisers away, gel-like formulas are ideal for the change of the season and the arrival of warmer weather, while still providing that much-needed hydration and nourishment.”
Ahead, we've rounded up the very best in lightweight, super hydrating gel moisture.