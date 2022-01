As well as channelling products into the skin more efficiently, whole body facialist Fiona Harlowe says that crystal face rollers are brilliant at facial massage . "They are super simple to use and have an immediate impact on the fluid tissues of the face, including blood and lymph. By rolling them across your cheeks, chin and forehead, you'll slowly open up pathways, and improve lymphatic flow, which reduces puffiness and inflammation. The best way to use a crystal facial roller is always at room temperature – there's no need to cool it as it will already feel cool to the skin. Using light pressure, always start on the décolleté and neck as this opens up pathways and creates flow for effective drainage. Simply glide your chosen crystal roller from the centre of the face out to the side and down the neck. Work all the way up the neck and face and then back down and return to areas where there is any superficial facial tension, such as the jaw."