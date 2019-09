Rose quartz on your desk, amethyst by your bed and tourmaline round your neck. If this doesn’t sound like you then chances are it sums up someone in your circle. Crystals aren’t just having a moment, they’ve arrived with a meteoric bang. Signs of ownership include talking about the procurement of crystals as if you were buying a pint of (organic almond) milk and advising others to ‘charge’ crystals overnight as if they were a mobile phone. Some even deem theirs as critical to everyday survival, arguing that they serve as a tuning fork for reaching a higher state of being.Interestingly, these new age fans are a far cry from the stereotypical hippy that was once associated with crystal healing. "We have such cross section of customers now. Men and women from different ethnicities, young girls to older women, bankers, celebrities, dancers and even Russian oligarchs. Few fit into the hippie stereotype," explains Gabrielle Seymour from Buddha on a Bicycle . They have seen an exponential increase in the sales of crystals over the last year, so much so that they’ve had to increase the amount, size and quality to meet demand. Buddha on a Bicycle isn’t alone. "Crystals on Etsy have been a mounting trend over the past ten years," reveals Etsy Merchandiser Emily Bidwell. First we saw the emergence of druzy jewellery in 2007, this gave way to quartz rock crystals, pendants, and geode and crystal motifs used in art prints, tea towels, cards, and coasters’.