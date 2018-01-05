It’s January. Your ‘New Year, New You’ mood board is complete and you know your daily affirmations off by heart. This year you’re determined to stick to those resolutions, once and for all. Although, if last year is anything to go by (and the year before that, let’s be honest), your track record isn’t exactly promising. Well, fear not, because a growing number of wellness experts believe healing crystals hold the power to cater to every goal on your new year to-do list. Looking to attract more money? Sure, a crystal can’t magically make that happen, but it can magnify the intention and help to keep your focus so that you don’t fall into the rut of abandoned plans.