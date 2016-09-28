We Tested This Crazy New Blowdryer — & You Won't Believe The Results

Blowdryers are essential. (Not in the way that food, water, and shelter are, but you know what we mean...) And essentials just aren't that sexy. Add the fact that this particular blowdryer comes from a company known for its vacuums, fans, and heaters and you're probably asleep by now.
But wake up, people! This particular dryer, the Dyson Supersonic, is in a league of its own. Not only is it stylish AF, it's got a laundry list of cool features built-in to give you a fast, quiet, and, yes, novel blowout. In fact, you're going to want to start saving up for it now.
Need help justifying the $400 price? That's where we come in. Ahead, we created three completely different hairstyles using only this magical machine. Warning: Your flat iron and curling wand are about to feel very neglected.
