Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Dishes On The Biggest Bridal Trends For Fall

There's no denying that love flourishes in the summer — and we all have a friend, co-worker, or soon-to-be sister-in-law with a fresh, sparkly engagement ring to prove it. But when it comes to planning the ceremony, there's something about a brisk autumn breeze and orange October sun that appeals. And while a lot of wedding beauty looks are timeless, fall brides have an opportunity to experiment with rich, warm looks that reflect the season.
Daniel Martin (the man behind Meghan Markle's au naturale royal wedding makeup look) tells us that the biggest bridal beauty trends will put focus on dewy, sun-kissed skin, a sheer wash of rich color over the eyes, and a barely-there nude lip that won't smudge off on the rim of your champagne flute.
“This fall, bridal makeup is going to be all about skin and eyes," Martin explains. "Not a full smoky eye situation, but you're going to see some warm rusty reds and burgundy shadow shades — which have popped up in a lot of collections this season — because those tones look incredible whether you have blue, green, or brown eyes."
Ahead, we've rounded up all of Martin's wedding makeup ideas. These three stunning trends will inspire any bride who thinks that strolling down a cobblestone street and breathing in the smell of just-fallen leaves with the one you love is heck of a lot more romantic than a barefoot beach wedding.
