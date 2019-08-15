20 Under-$1,500 Engagement Rings For Anyone Looking To Get Hitched Quick

Is it just us, or is everyone getting engaged? Sure, it's technically 'wedding season.' But, there's just something different about this summer. In less than three months' time, several announced their plans to wed, from Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost to Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark. There was even speculation that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were engaged and tying the knot at her 22nd birthday party (yeah, we know, that was a bust).
One of the biggest problems with getting engaged on the fly? Most of us don't have a diamond specialist on speed dial and six figures to work with. But even if your budget is tighter, you can find an engagement ring that looks like a million bucks and still rings in under $1,500. In fact, we found 19 for you to peruse in the slideshow ahead. Before you know it, you'll be down the aisle and off celebrating on a beach somewhere — because after all the money you just saved, you deserve it.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.