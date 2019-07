Scarlett Johansson's Blinding 11-Carat Engagement Ring Is Convincing Us To Ditch Traditional Rings

To add another tick to this already engagement-packed summer, Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost, are getting hitched — and boy, did she get a rock. In truth, the couple of two years have been officially engaged since May of this year, but it wasn’t until Comic Con , where the actress is promoting the Avengers franchise, that we finally got a good look at the boulder that's now sitting on her left ring finger.