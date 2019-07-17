Story from Fashion

Get Your First Look At Sarah Hyland's $200K Engagement Ring — & Shop 15 Just Like It

Eliza Huber
Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images.
No two brides are exactly alike. There are the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedys of the world, donning the most elegant of slip dresses for their walk down the aisle; the Kim Kardashians, whose lavish weddings are designed to break the Internet; or the Beyoncés who don't even leave their home when they get hitched — and the list goes on and on. But no matter what kind of bride you are, if you want the best chance of not regretting your wedding details, we suggest keeping things simple — no matter what the planner tries to trick you into paying for.
Advertisement
Same goes for your ring. Sure, when Lady Gaga first flashed that mega pink rock, or Katy Perry debuted a flower-shaped engagement ring, we got a little carried away with excitement. But once the dust settles, it's always the classics that we find ourselves favoring time after time. Which, is exactly what Modern Family star, Sarah Hyland's boyfriend of one year, Wells Adams, was thinking when he bought her a $200,000 Lorraine Schwartz oval engagement ring (nice).
Stunning in its simplicity, Hyland's new rock is nothing short of perfection. Take a peek at it (and the rest of their engagement photos) by clicking through the slideshow ahead. And while you're at it, here are 15 classic engagement rings just like it that'll never go out of style.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 17
View this post on Instagram

🎶- Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on

Related Stories
15 Engagement Rings That Are So Jennifer Lawrence
Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring Got An Upgrade
Meghan Markle Debuts A New Ring
2 of 17
Advertisement
3 of 17
Photo Courtesy of Erica Weiner.
Shop This
INFO
Erica Weiner
Vintage .38ct Pear Cut Diamond Solitaire
$1400.00
4 of 17
Photo Courtesy of Loop Jewelry.
Shop This
INFO
Loop Jewelry
At Last
$1850.00
5 of 17
Photo Courtesy of Après Jewelry.
Shop This
INFO
Après Jewelry
The Stella Ring Setting
$900.00
6 of 17
Photo Courtesy of Catbird.
Shop This
INFO
Catbird
Serena The Swan Ring
$6600.00
7 of 17
Photo Courtesy of ABC Carpet & Home.
Shop This
INFO
ILA
Diamond Felicia Ring
$1310.00
Advertisement
8 of 17
Photo Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany & Co. The Tiffany® Setting Engagement Ring, Price Upon Request, available at Tiffany & Co.
9 of 17
Photo Courtesy of Vrai & Oro.
Shop This
INFO
Vrai & Oro
The Oval
$3780.00
10 of 17
Photo Courtesy of Trumpet & Horn.
Shop This
INFO
Trumpet and Horn
Horizon
$6750.00
11 of 17
Photo Courtesy of Mejuri.
Shop This
INFO
Mejuri
Pear Cut Ring
$650.00
12 of 17
Photo Courtesy of Diamond Nexus.
Shop This
INFO
Diamond Nexus
Basket Set 2.61 Carat Pear Cut Classic Eng...
$1919.00$1535.20
Advertisement
13 of 17
Photo Courtesy of James Allen.
Shop This
INFO
James Allen
14k Yellow Gold 2mm Solitaire Engagement Ring
$3040.00$2905.00
14 of 17
Shop This
INFO
Bony Levy
Pavé Diamond Round Engagement Ring Setting
$1500.00
15 of 17
Photo Courtesy of Charles & Colvard.
Shop This
INFO
Charles & Colvard
Forever One 1.50ctw Pear Moissanite Solita...
$1899.00$1614.15
16 of 17
Photo Courtesy of Zales.
Shop This
INFO
Vera Wang Love
Certified Oval Diamond Vintage-style Engag...
$7999.99
17 of 17
Photo Courtesy of Stone & Strand.
Shop This
INFO
Jennie Kwon
Diamond Ys Ring
$2195.00
Advertisement

More from Shopping