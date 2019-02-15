Katy Perry's Flower Engagement Ring Is So Valentine's Day & You Can Get One, Too

If the news of Jennifer Lawrence's engagement (not to mention Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's secret wedding) wasn't enough for one helluva Valentine's month, we just caught wind that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are officially getting hitched. The pop superstar and Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who were first spotted together at a Golden Globes bash in January 2016, announced their engagement on their respective Instagrams early Friday morning — Perry with the caption "full bloom" and Bloom with "lifetime". Alongside both shots, was (drum roll) the ring.
Unlike J.Law, who went with a very delicate engagement ring, Perry's rock is far less inconspicuous. In true Valentine's Day fashion, her ring is flower-shaped with eight diamonds surrounding a, dare we say, massive pink stone in the center. Nice work, Orlando! With the news circulating fast, this engagement ring style is on the fast-track to becoming the next big trend of the wedding world. So to congratulate the happy couple on their impending nuptials, we've rounded up 11 flower-shaped engagement rings for you (or your future fiancée) to buy up now.
