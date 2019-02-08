Meghan Markle Channels Carolyn Bessette In Givenchy

Meghan Markle may be seven months pregnant but that hasn't stopped her from performing her royal duties or serving up looks.
On Thursday, Markle and her husband, Prince Harry attended the Endeavor Fund Awards. Prince Harry, his brother William, and Kate Middleton founded the fund in 2012 to offer aid to support wounded, injured, and sick veterans. The award show celebrates those who are able to excel in sports despite injuries.
For the event, Markle channeled Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, who the former Suits actress considers a style muse. Markle wore a bespoke Givenchy crisp maternity shirt and a high-waisted black skirt with a slit, a silhouette that speaks to what the press dubbed Bessette-Kennedy's “throwaway chic.”
The Duchess of Sussex often channels Bessette-Kennedy with the help of Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller. We saw the first hint of her future fashion choices when Meghan's Mirror blogger Amanda Dishaw pointed out that, very long ago, the Duchess-to-be identified her dream wedding dress: the iconic Narciso Rodriguez number worn by the late Carolyn Bessette Kennedy at her 1996 wedding to American quasi-prince, John F. Kennedy Jr. “It’s a very plain silk dress and to be fair, at the time [Markle said this], I don’t think she knew she was going to be marrying into the royal family. That dress definitely wouldn’t fly in Windsor Castle” — except it did.
Markle channeled Bessette-Kennedy on her wedding day, thanks to Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller who designed the royal wedding dress. "When we choose to wear a certain designer, we're not just a reflection of their creativity and their vision,” the Duchess told audience at the Fashion Awards 2018 of Waight Keller. “We’re also an extension of their values, of something in the fabric, so to speak, that is much more meaningful.” She maintains that the connection she personally feels to clothing is always rooted in "supporting and empowering each other, especially as women.”
